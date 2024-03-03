1 person injured in Saturday night shooting in Milwaukee

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday night, March 2.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 9:25 p.m. a 33-year-old was shot near Humboldt and Vienna.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.