1 person injured in Saturday night shooting in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday night, March 2.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 9:25 p.m. a 33-year-old was shot near Humboldt and Vienna.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD Tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.