Shooting during argument; 1 injured Saturday morning in Milwaukee

One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Jan. 6.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near 12th and Wright.

A 49-year-old, a 32-year-old, and a third person exchanged gunfire during a verbal altercation.

The 49-year-old was shot and arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injures. The 49-year-old and the 32-year-old were taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Milwaukee police are still looking for the third person involved in the shooting.

MPD Tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.