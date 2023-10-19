Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee shooting, 2 wounded including child: MFD

Police scene near Pierce and Layton

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot, including a child, on Milwaukee's south side Thursday, Oct. 19.

FOX6 News found the large police scene across from the Mitchell Park Domes. Within the crime scene tape, an Acura SUV is surrounded by evidence markers. 

The Milwaukee Fire Department said both people were taken to hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.