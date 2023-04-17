Milwaukee shooting: Party bus, residence hit by gunfire; shooter sought

article

Police say a party bus and residence were struck by gunfire near 35th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee late Saturday, April 15.

Officials said during a fight around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, an unknown shooter fired several shots. The party bus and residence were hit – but officials say at this time, nobody has reported being struck by gunfire.

Milwaukee police are seeking those involved in this incident.

Shots fired incident near 35th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.