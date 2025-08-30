Milwaukee shooting overnight on Saturday, 17-year-old injured

article

One person was shot and injured in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 2 a.m. a 17-year-old was shot in the area of 46th and Custer.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.