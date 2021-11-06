Milwaukee shootings: 1 dead, 2 injured in Saturday incidents

A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's east side Saturday morning, Nov. 6. He ultimately died of his injuries.

The shooting was one of at least three that Milwaukee police were called to Saturday. Suspects are sought in connection to two of the three crimes.

Oakland and Thomas

Police said the shooting happened near Oakland and Thomas – roughly one block north of North Avenue – around 10 a.m.

The victim, 37, was shot during an argument and taken to the hospital where he later died. The suspect, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days, police said.

76th and Grantosa

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a gunshot wound to the face around 4:20 p.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the shooting appears to be road rage-related. They are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-933-4444; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 app.

Green Bay and Silver Spring

Around 4:50 p.m., a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the abdomen and went to the hospital for treatment; he is expected to survive. The shooting happened in the neighborhood immediately southwest of Green Bay and Silver Spring on Long Island Drive.

Police said the shooting appears to be related to an argument. They are seeking a known suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-933-4444; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 app.

