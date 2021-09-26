Milwaukee shooting near 11th and Scott, woman injured

A 41-year-old woman was shot and wounded near 11th and Scott on Sunday night, Sept. 26.

Police said it happened around 7:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.