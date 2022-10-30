Milwaukee man shot after argument near Muskego and Becher: police

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded after an argument on the city's south side early Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was shot near Muskego and Becher around 2:50 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

It was the second time in as many days that MPD responded to the area; there was a shooting near Muskego and Rogers around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.