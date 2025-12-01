Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Monday, argument leads to gunfire; 1 injured

Published  December 1, 2025 10:13am CST
Crime and Public Safety
Scene near 102nd and Capitol

The Brief

    • One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Dec. 1.
    • The shooting happened near 102nd and Capitol.
    • An argument led to an exchange of gunfire, and one person was shot.

MILWAUKEE - An argument led to a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Dec. 1, leaving one person injured.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:20 a.m., people started arguing in the area of 102nd and Capitol and exchanged gunfire.

One person, a 35-year-old, was hit by the gunfire and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.

