Milwaukee shooting Monday, argument leads to gunfire; 1 injured

An argument led to a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Dec. 1, leaving one person injured.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:20 a.m., people started arguing in the area of 102nd and Capitol and exchanged gunfire.

One person, a 35-year-old, was hit by the gunfire and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.