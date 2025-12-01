Milwaukee shooting Monday, argument leads to gunfire; 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - An argument led to a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Dec. 1, leaving one person injured.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:20 a.m., people started arguing in the area of 102nd and Capitol and exchanged gunfire.
One person, a 35-year-old, was hit by the gunfire and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.