Milwaukee shooting Monday, 11-year-old injured near 9th and Meinecke
MILWAUKEE - A child was seriously injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the suspect shot an 11-year-old child near 9th and Meinecke just after noon.
The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.
