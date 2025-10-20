Milwaukee shooting Monday, 11-year-old injured near 9th and Meinecke

article

A child was seriously injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the suspect shot an 11-year-old child near 9th and Meinecke just after noon.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.