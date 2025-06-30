Milwaukee shooting Monday, 1 injured near 26th and Lisbon
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, June 30, 2025.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:27 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle fired several shots at a person, injuring them.
The 47-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.