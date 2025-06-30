Milwaukee shooting Monday, 1 injured near 26th and Lisbon

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:27 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle fired several shots at a person, injuring them.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.