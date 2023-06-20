Shooting near Mitchell Park Domes, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near the Mitchell Park Domes Tuesday morning, June 20.

It happened near Layton Boulevard and Evergreen Lane shortly after 11 a.m. Police said someone fired shots into a vehicle, striking the 23-year-old victim.

The victim went to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



