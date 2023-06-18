Milwaukee shooting, Mason and Jefferson, 2 men wounded

Two men were shot and wounded near Mason and Jefferson on Sunday morning, June 18.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old man from Marshall had numerous wounds and is in critical condition. A 21-year-old man from Madison had a non-fatal wound.

Shooting near Mason and Jefferson

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.