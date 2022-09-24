Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded on Walnut, near Rooseselt MS

article

Shots were fired on W. Walnut Street near Milwaukee's Roosevelt Middle School late Friday, Sept. 23 – wounding a 38-year-old man, police say.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital – and is expected to survive.

Nobody is in custody.

Shooting near Roosevelt Middle School, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.