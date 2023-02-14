Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 6th and Burnham

article

Shots were fired near 6th and Burnham on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14 – and a 22-year-old man was wounded, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. – and the victim arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.