Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 26th and Hadley

Milwaukee police say a 55-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hadley on Monday evening, Jan. 16.

Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The victim, a Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking the shooter in this matter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.