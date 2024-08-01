Milwaukee shooting; man facing reckless injury, stalking charges

article

A Milwaukee man accused of shooting another man and stalking his ex-girlfriend made his initial court appearance on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The accused is 32-year-old Laquan Jones. He faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Stalking - use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee Police Department officers responded near 87th and Villard on Wednesday, July 24, at approximately 11:56 p.m. for a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The shooting victim said he arrived at the address with a woman when a large black pick-up truck followed them. The victim let the woman out of the car and then got out of the driver’s seat himself, when the pick-up truck backed up at a high speed, almost hitting the victim, who quickly jumped out of the way, but caused damage to the other car.

The victim told police that a few minutes later he heard two or three gunshots and suffered a graze wound to his arm.

The woman told police the shooter was Jones, and she had known him for eight years, and they share a child. They had broken up a few years before, but still communicated regarding the child.

The woman told police she had security cameras installed outside her home, because of Jones, who was already charged with stalking from a February incident. Officers reviewed the surveillance video, which depicted what the woman told police.

Laquan Jones

Per the criminal complaint, Jones was with another unknown person, and the two left the scene after the shooting. Four rifle casings were located and recovered.

Because the two share a child, police said it was a domestic violence incident.

High-speed chase

On July 29, MPD located the black pick-up truck, driven by Jones, who fled police for over six miles in a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph.

When he eventually came to a stop, Jones parked the truck at an angle to block the police squads and fled on foot. He then jumped into a white Infiniti SUV that was running with keys. Officers believed that someone had staged this vehicle for him to get away.

Jones was taken out of the vehicle and arrested, but resisted. Police said the charges regarding the chase would be reflected in a separate complaint.

Jones is facing up to 73 years in prison and more than $175,000 in fines, plus additional fines, if convicted.