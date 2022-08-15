Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna

article

One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15.

Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument related.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.