Milwaukee shooting; man charged after shots fired at DoorDash driver

article

The Brief Laadreion Wiley, 19, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety after a Sept. 2 shooting in Milwaukee. A passenger in the targeted vehicle was grazed by a bullet. Wiley was arrested Oct. 6 near his home; investigators said a Facebook account and tipster helped identify him.



A 19-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with a September shooting.

What we know:

The accused is Laadreion Wiley. He was charged with one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The charges stem from a Sept. 2 incident near 40th and Capitol in which the Milwaukee Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, investigators said Wiley and another individual were seen exiting an alley near the area and later opened fire on a Toyota Corolla making food deliveries for DoorDash.

The driver told police he noticed the two men earlier in the evening staring into his vehicle. When he later turned westbound onto Capitol, one of the suspects allegedly drew a pistol and fired at least three rounds toward the vehicle.

Related article

The front-seat passenger suffered a graze wound to his right thigh. Another passenger said she felt a burning sensation on her leg but was not seriously injured.

Officers recovered two spent .40 caliber casings at the scene.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the suspects moments before the shooting. Detectives said one man wore a black Carhartt sweatshirt and black pants, while the other wore a black hoodie and a "Beetlejuice" T-shirt.

Dig deeper:

Per the complaint, police said an anonymous tip later helped identify the suspect through a Facebook account linked to Wiley. On Oct. 6, detectives arrested Wiley near a home one block from the shooting scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Another occupant of the vehicle was found carrying two firearms. Preliminary testing linked the weapon to shell casings recovered from the scene.

What's next:

Wiley remains in custody as prosecutors prepare the case. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison and a fine of $25,000, with the potential penalty increased by five years.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Oct. 17.