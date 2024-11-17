Milwaukee shooting; man accused of firing shots in argument over bet

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man, 60, is accused of shooting an acquaintance during an argument over a bet. The victim, 55, suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.



A 60-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and wounding a man during an argument over a bet on the city's north side on Sunday, Nov. 10. The accused is Darrell Johnson – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless injury

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to Froedtert Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 10 regarding a shooting that happened on W. Monroe Street just south of Center. Officers spoke with a 55-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The man told officers he had been at a friend's house to watch football when he was shot by an acquaintance he knows as "Cool C." The victim indicated he was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and the shooter was a Philadelphia Eagles fan. They were "talking (expletive)" back and forth about a bet they made. At some point, "Cool C" "got angry and told (the victim) to stop talking or he would shoot him," the complaint says. The victim kept talking, the complaint says, and "Cool C" shot the victim two to three times. The complaint says "Cool C" then left the house in an SUV.

The victim was driven by a friend to a nearby fire station so he could get help.

Investigators spoke with a witness who indicated the shooter, "Cool C," was a bus driver for Milwaukee County -- and also provided police with a phone number for the defendant.

Officers were able to search the phone number provided by the witness -- and found a crash investigation from Nov. 7, just three days earlier. The individual involved in that wreck was identified as the defendant, Darrell Johnson. During that investigation, Johnson told "responding officers he was a Milwaukee County Transit bus driver," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

On Nov. 13, a detective conducted a photo array with the shooting victim. He was able to positively identify the person he knows as "Cool C" as "the person who shot him," the complaint says. The victim said "he was ‘110%’ certain this was the shooter," the complaint says.

Online court records show Johnson was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Nov. 15.