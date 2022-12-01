Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring
article
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.
Police are seeking the shooter.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Shooting near 64th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.