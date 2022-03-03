Milwaukee police: Man shot, injured during argument

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and injured during an argument on Thursday afternoon, March 3.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot near Juneau and Callahan around 1:45 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News