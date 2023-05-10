Milwaukee shooting; innocent bystander hit by gunfire between 2 vehicles

article

A 52-year-old Milwaukee man is recovering after being shot near 27th and Fond du Lac on Wednesday afternoon, May 10.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. People in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire when the uninvolved victim was subsequently struck by the gunfire.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

Shooting scene near 27th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.