Milwaukee shooting; Indianapolis man accused, wounded self, friend

article

A 19-year-old Indianapolis man is accused of negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Cung Hlei Mang faces a felony charge in a case that injured himself and one other person.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee for a shooting that happened on southbound I-43 near Lapham Boulevard. When the deputy arrived at the hospital, he spoke with a 20-year-old Indiana man who had a gunshot wound to his right thigh and the defendant who was shot in his left hand.

The complaint says Mang was identified as the one who had shot the firearm. Mang stated "he was manipulating the firearm when it went off in his hand, then striking his left hand, and continuing to travel striking his friend in the thigh," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police checked the vehicle the two men were driving in. They located blood in the back seat.

Another occupant of the vehicle told police "he was seated in the front passenger seat when he heard a loud noise behind him, where the defendant was seated, and that the two rear passengers were injured," the complaint says. This person could not tell police exactly where this shooting happened, saying he "only knew he was on the expressway."

The driver of the vehicle brought both of the injured to St. Francis Hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Mang made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, July 21. A signature bond of $5,000 was set during the hearing.