Milwaukee shooting, I-94 WB at 35th Street

A man's vehicle was hit when someone shot at him on I-94 westbound near 35th Street Saturday afternoon, June 3.

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said the victim, 42, was getting onto I-94 on the ramp near 35th Street and noticed a dark SUV with temporary tags on his left. The SUV tried moving to the right entrance lane where the victim was, at which point officials say the driver of the SUV pointed a silver handgun, reached around the passenger and fired one shot out the window toward the victim's car.

The victim's car was hit, but he was not hurt. He pulled over into the distress lane at Wells Street while the shooter continued north on Highway 175.

The freeway was closed for 25 minutes while deputies searched for evidence.

No arrests have been made.