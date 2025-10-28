Milwaukee police: 'Gunfight' ends with 2 wounded, 3 arrested

article

Milwaukee police said two people were wounded and three were arrested after a "gunfight" on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened near 9th and Somers, in a neighborhood northwest of 6th and McKinley, around 3:20 a.m. MPD said a 36-year-old was involved in an argument with someone else when "both parties contacted other individuals, who engaged in a gunfight."

Police said the 36-year-old and a suspect from the other group were shot and wounded.

When police arrived at the scene, officers saw a vehicle flee the area and stopped it. The 36-year-old victim and two other people were inside, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

A gun was recovered, and the other two people in that vehicle – a 48-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were arrested. A 35-year-old man later arrived at a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was arrested.

What's next:

MPD will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.