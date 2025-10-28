Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: 'Gunfight' ends with 2 wounded, 3 arrested

By
Published  October 28, 2025 3:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee police scene near 9th and Somers

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 9th and Somers early Tuesday.
    • MPD said an argument led to a "gunfight" involving multiple people.
    • Two people were wounded and three people were arrested.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were wounded and three were arrested after a "gunfight" on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened near 9th and Somers, in a neighborhood northwest of 6th and McKinley, around 3:20 a.m. MPD said a 36-year-old was involved in an argument with someone else when "both parties contacted other individuals, who engaged in a gunfight."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said the 36-year-old and a suspect from the other group were shot and wounded. 

When police arrived at the scene, officers saw a vehicle flee the area and stopped it. The 36-year-old victim and two other people were inside, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Featured

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Willie Holland, 'career criminal,' sought
article

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Willie Holland, 'career criminal,' sought

A Milwaukee man with a criminal past dating back more than 30 years is in trouble again. U.S. Marshals said Willie Holland is on the run.

A gun was recovered, and the other two people in that vehicle – a 48-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were arrested. A 35-year-old man later arrived at a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was arrested.

What's next:

MPD will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.    

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews