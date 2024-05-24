Milwaukee shooting near 16th and Locust, 1 dead

article

A Milwaukee shooting left one person dead on Friday afternoon, May 24.

It happened near 16th and Locust around 3:20 p.m. Police said the victim was 36 years old.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.