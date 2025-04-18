Milwaukee shooting near 49th and Capitol, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon on the city's north side.
49th and Capitol
What we know:
A 25-year-old victim was shot around 12:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
