Milwaukee shooting near 49th and Capitol, 1 wounded

Published  April 18, 2025 9:27pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • MPD said one person was shot and wounded on Friday.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon on the city's north side.

49th and Capitol

What we know:

A 25-year-old victim was shot around 12:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

