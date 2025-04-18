Milwaukee shooting near 49th and Capitol, 1 wounded

article

The Brief MPD said one person was shot and wounded on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360



Milwaukee police said one person was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon on the city's north side.

49th and Capitol

What we know:

A 25-year-old victim was shot around 12:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.