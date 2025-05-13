Milwaukee shooting, foot chase with police; 44-year-old man accused

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of firing shots at another person and leading police on a foot chase. The incidents happened on May 7. Undercover police were in the neighborhood performing surveillance for another case when the incident involving Petty played out.



A 44-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing shots at another man and leading police on a foot chase on the city's north side. The accused is Tijuan Petty – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of methamphetamine

Obstructing an officer

Shots fired near 13th and Wright

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were performing undercover surveillance near 13th and Wright on Wednesday, May 7. Unrelated to the subject of their surveillance, an individual later identified as the defendant walked by. Around 3:45 p.m., Petty was seen going up to a residence and then walking from it. Then, around 5:30 p.m., Petty and another person approached the same house. The criminal complaint indicates there was some kind of argument between the two men and at one point "Petty retrieved a firearm from a pocket, pointed it at the (second man), and fired twice."

After the shots were fired, the police stepped out of their vehicle, identified themselves and Petty began to run away.

During a foot chase, the complaint says Petty discarded his jacket. Inside, police found an iPhone and a "powdered substance in a clear plastic bag. The substance was field tested, showing a positive result for methamphetamine," the complaint says. Officers also recovered two spent 9mm casings near where they had seen Petty fire the handgun.

Officers spoke to the second man who was bleeding from the head. The man told police he was not shot, but that "he'd been pistol-whipped earlier by the other subject," the complaint says.

Investigators approached the house where the argument and shots fired happened. A person at the home answered the door and indicated the defendant lived in the lower unit. Officers learned there was a Tijuan Petty associated with the address. A booking photo of Petty was also recognized as the same person who was being chased by officers.

Later that evening, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and officers "immediately recognized the front passenger as the same person he'd seen in the afternoon. The individual identified himself as 'Damien' Petty. After being confronted, he confirmed that his name was Tijuan Petty," the complaint says. Petty was arrested.

What's next:

Petty made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, May 12. Cash bond was set at $40,000.

Petty is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 21.