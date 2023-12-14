Milwaukee shooting, crash involving ambulance; suspect arrested

A shooting and crash on Milwaukee's north side left one person dead and multiple people hurt early Thursday morning, Dec. 14.

It started near 56th and Burleigh just before 1 a.m. Police said a 60-year-old was killed, and a 57-year-old was wounded. A 30-year-old was also taken to a hospital with non-gunshot injuries.

Blocks away, near 60th and Burleigh, police said the 68-year-old man wanted in the shooting crashed his car into an ambulance that was transporting the 30-year-old victim.

"This neighborhood is usually very, very quiet," said Colleen Surek, who has lived in the area for 35 years. "You usually don’t hear older people being violent,"

Surek did not hear the shooting or crash. It was the people involved that stuck with her.

60th and Burleigh crash, Milwaukee

"If you’ve grown up in that era of you don’t settle disputes with violence – or if it is violence it’s not using a weapon, it’s using your fists," she said. "You don’t typically hear 50, 60, 70-year-olds doing anything like that. It’s just very bizarre."

It's still unclear what the relationship was between the suspect and the three victims. Surek wishes people didn't turn to guns, no matter the case.

"Doesn’t surprise me there would have been a crash at that intersection, but in the manner it happened it’s a bit bizarre," she said.

Both surviving victims are recovering. The driver of the ambulance had no apparent injuries.

The 68-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, police said. The district attorney's office will review charges.