Milwaukee shooting, crash; 33rd and Lisbon, no arrests

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee Thursday morning, Nov. 9 in Milwaukee. It happened near 33rd and Lisbon around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 41-year-old, was in a vehicle when they were shot. The shooting caused the vehicle to crash into a fence.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.