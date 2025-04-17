Milwaukee fatal shooting, crash near 23rd and Clarke; no arrests

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting and collision that happened on Thursday morning. Police say a motorist collided with a parked vehicle near 23rd and Clarke. The driver sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene.



Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting and collision that happened near 23rd and Clarke in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, April 17.

What we know:

According to police, a vehicle (unit #1) was located around 2:50 a.m. on southbound 23rd Street, where it had collided with another vehicle, which was parked facing northbound.

The unidentified driver of unit #1 had sustained gunshot injuries and, despite lifesaving measures, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unit #1 was determined to be a vehicle stolen on Saturday, April 12 from the area of 40th and Auer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

23rd and Clarke, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.