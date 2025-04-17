Milwaukee fatal shooting, crash near 23rd and Clarke; no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting and collision that happened near 23rd and Clarke in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, April 17.
What we know:
According to police, a vehicle (unit #1) was located around 2:50 a.m. on southbound 23rd Street, where it had collided with another vehicle, which was parked facing northbound.
The unidentified driver of unit #1 had sustained gunshot injuries and, despite lifesaving measures, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Unit #1 was determined to be a vehicle stolen on Saturday, April 12 from the area of 40th and Auer.
Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s).
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and the Milwaukee Police Department.