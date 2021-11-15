Milwaukee police seek shooting suspect; 22-year-old wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding and identifying a shooting suspect.

The shooting happened near Concordia Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

Police said the armed suspect shot a victim and fled in a Dodge Charger – pictured above. Police previously said the 22-year-old victim had been taken to the hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds to his lower back, shoulder and pelvis.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, 5'10" tall and 180 pounds with a medium build.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.