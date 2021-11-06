Expand / Collapse search

MLK and Concordia shooting: Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. Martin Luther King Drive and W. Concordia Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

The victim, a 22-year-old male from Milwaukee, suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to his left lower back, right shoulder and pelvis. He was transported to the hospital for treatment where he is expected to survive. 

Police are seeking an unknown suspect in this case. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be drug-related.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

