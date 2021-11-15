Expand / Collapse search

Glendale police pursuit ends in Fox point; 3 teens arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit ends in Fox Point article

Glendale police pursuit ends in Fox Point

FOX POINT, Wis. - Glendale police attempted a traffic stop for speeding on N. Port Washington Road just south of Green Tree Road early on Monday, Nov. 15. That pursuit ended in Fox Point.

Officials say officers followed the vehicle until it reached the dead-end on W. Bradley Road – just east of Interstate-43. At that point, the vehicle drove into the grass before three occupants inside fled on foot. Police located and arrested all three persons – a 17-year-old male driver, a 16-year-old male passenger, and a 14-year-old male passenger.

Officials say the fleeing vehicle was determined to be a freshly stolen vehicle from Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All three teens are expected to face criminal charges once the case is forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge dismisses weapons charge
article

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge dismisses weapons charge

Attorneys are set to make closing arguments Monday at Kyle Rittenhouse's trial.

Racine County OWI, driver arrested for 6th offense
article

Racine County OWI, driver arrested for 6th offense

A 59-year-old Milwaukee resident was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post on Sunday, Nov. 14 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

Milwaukee fire displaces 23 near 10th and Pierce

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire near 10th and Pierce. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin said 23 people were displaced.