Glendale police pursuit ends in Fox point; 3 teens arrested

Glendale police attempted a traffic stop for speeding on N. Port Washington Road just south of Green Tree Road early on Monday, Nov. 15. That pursuit ended in Fox Point.

Officials say officers followed the vehicle until it reached the dead-end on W. Bradley Road – just east of Interstate-43. At that point, the vehicle drove into the grass before three occupants inside fled on foot. Police located and arrested all three persons – a 17-year-old male driver, a 16-year-old male passenger, and a 14-year-old male passenger.

Officials say the fleeing vehicle was determined to be a freshly stolen vehicle from Milwaukee.

All three teens are expected to face criminal charges once the case is forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.