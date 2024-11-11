Milwaukee shooting; 4-year-old shoots 8-year-old; 2 women in custody

The Brief A four-year-old child shot an eight-year-old on Milwaukee's far north side on Friday, Nov. 8. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Two women were taken into custody, and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for potential charges.



An eight-year-old is recovering after being shot by a child half their age.

Police say a four-year-old got their hands on a gun on Friday, Nov. 8, and unintentionally shot an eight-year-old. It happened around 4:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on 75th Street north of Brown Deer Road.

Police tape continues to blow in the wind at the apartment building. It’s a reminder of the shooting that has neighbors upset.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Disturbed, like I’m sad," said Elondia Marlo. "Keep your stuff up in a safe and keep it away from the children."

"The fact that another child shot another child is terrible," said Stella Jones. "Put the guns away to be honest. So kids can’t get to them."

At the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee at 16th and North,, there's a free stack of gun locks. Program director Chee Thao said other nonprofits they work with have gun locks as well.

"A lot of people in the community come here and request for the gun locks," Thao said. "[And] you have city on a hill, COA, Northcott Neighborhood House, Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, Journey House, Milwaukee Christian Center and Neu Life."

The Milwaukee Police Department said the young shooting victim is expected to survive.

That is a relief to Marlo, a mother of three. She knows the impact of gun violence.

"I got shot before," she said. "So that’s just not right."

Police arrested two women following the shooting, but they did not share the relationship with the children involved.

"You know, you’re grown, so why have that around children," Marlo said. "Anything could happen, just like that."

As the wounded child continues to heal, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for potential charges.

You can also get gun locks at MPD police districts. Police said you should call ahead to make sure there are some in stock.