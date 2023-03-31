Milwaukee shooting near Cambridge Commons residence hall

article

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) police issued an alert on Friday afternoon, March 31 after a shooting at a business across the street from Cambridge Commons residence hall.

The alert was sent out around 12:40 p.m. Friday. Police believe the shooter fled the business in a white SUV.

UWM police issued the alert because of the incident’s proximity to Cambridge Commons. Officials say no one from UWM was involved in the shooting.

Police said there is no continued threat to the public, but have asked people to avoid the area.

UWM students are being encouraged to make use of counseling services available through the UWM Student Health and Wellness Center if needed. Employees have been encouraged to seek out support through the EAP program in the Department of Human Resources.