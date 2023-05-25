Milwaukee shooting; building struck near 38th and North

article

Milwaukee police are seeking the person who fired shots near 38th and North Avenue late Wednesday, May 24 – shots that struck a building in the area.

Officials say the shots fired report happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police say it does not appear the building was the intended target.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.