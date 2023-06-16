Milwaukee shooting during make-out session, robbery attempt: complaint

A backseat make-out session in Milwaukee ended with an Oklahoma man getting shot in the hand Monday night, June 12.

Prosecutors said a man and two teens – Larry Jackson, Javarion Cameron and D'Quince Crowell – tried to rob the man and a woman downtown.

Court documents state the man and woman were looking for a place to park. They stopped near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wells Street, hopped in the backseat and started making out. The doors flung open, and a gun was pointed in their faces.

The victim told police he was told: "Give me your (expletive) or I’ll shoot you and kill you" and "I'll (expletive) kill both of you." The 38-year-old grabbed the gun as the woman ran off, and was shot while trying to wrestle it away. The bullet went through the man's hand, and took off his ring finger.

Police said a witness saw what happened and pointed cops in the right direction. A trail of blood led officers to a parking garage, where they found Jackson, Cameron and Crowell hiding underneath cars. Jackson was also wounded in the shooting.

Jackson, 21, is charged with first-degree reckless injury, attempted armed robbery and felony firearm possession. Cameron and Crowell, both 17, are charged with attempted armed robbery. All three made their initial court appearances Friday, June 16.

Jackson has open cases in Waukesha County for stealing a car and bail jumping. His bond was set at $50,000. Bond for Cameron and Crowell was set at $20,000 each.

"The state finds him to be extremely dangerous," said Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Alexis Nash. "The state has a serious concern with the growing gun violence in the city."

Cameron's defense attorney argued there was no probably cause, and the case should be dismissed.

"He's not charged as party to a crime, for one," said Defense Attorney Colin McGinn. "And mere presence – and there's no actions attributed to him."

The court commissioner said, while the criminal complaint does have some issues, there was enough to move forward with the case.