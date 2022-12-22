Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Lancaster; 1 man wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Appleton and Lancaster that wounded a Milwaukee man on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m.
A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital to treat his wounds.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.