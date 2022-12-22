Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Lancaster; 1 man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Appleton and Lancaster that wounded a Milwaukee man on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m.

A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital to treat his wounds.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.