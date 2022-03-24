Milwaukee police: Shooting near 9th and Atkinson, man injured

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and injured near 9th and Atkinson on Thursday afternoon, March 24.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. The victim, 32, went to the hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting is not yet known. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

