Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'

The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects.

Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan.

"He loved his children," said Karen Randolph, the victim's aunt. "The first thing I remember about him was his smile."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

That smile is now only left in photos. Family said Leflore-Randolph lived with the mother of his two children.

"We don’t know if it was a setup. We don’t know what happened really because he never called us," Randolph said.

Shooting scene near 95th and Sheridan, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police have only said that there was an argument before the shooting. Leflore-Randolph's family said they know who that argument was with. Police said they are searching for specific people, but have not released any names. The victim's family thinks there are neighbors who saw something who could help.

"It’s a sad situation, it’s really sad," said Randolph.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Randolph hopes someone is arrested soon because unsolved homicides should never be common. Family has set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

"This is like a really hard pill to swallow. We haven’t had a major death like this, and this shouldn’t be a normal thing. This isn’t normal," Randolph said.

Police ask anyone who may know something to give them a call.

Milwaukee police crime data shows there have been 181 homicides so far this year. That is still on pace to break the homicide record set in 2021.