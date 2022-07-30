Drive-by shooting on Milwaukee's north side, man wounded: police

article

A Milwaukee man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city's north side Saturday, July 30.

Police said the victim, 18, was shot by someone in a passing vehicle around 4:50 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting isn't clear, and police are searching for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



