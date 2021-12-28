Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot in apparent argument, police say

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28.

According to police, the victim was shot in a neighborhood immediately southwest of 91st and Silver Spring shortly after noon. He then drove to the area of 68th and Fond du Lac – roughly 2 miles away – for help.

The victim went to the hospital for treatment of his non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects and said the shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

