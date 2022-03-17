Expand / Collapse search

71st and Mill shooting, Milwaukee man injured: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's north side Thursday afternoon, March 17, police said.

The victim, 42, went to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Police said the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

