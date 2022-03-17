71st and Mill shooting, Milwaukee man injured: police

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's north side Thursday afternoon, March 17, police said.

The victim, 42, went to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Police said the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

