Waukesha man shot, injured on Milwaukee's south side: police

A Waukesha man was shot on Milwaukee's south side Saturday morning, May 7.

Police said it happened near 6th and Manitoba around 5:20 a.m. The victim, 37, was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.