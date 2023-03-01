Milwaukee boy shot, girl arrested near 6th and Becher
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee girl was arrested after a boy was shot on the city's south side Wednesday, March 1.
It happened near 6th and Becher around 10:15 a.m. Police said the 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Charges against the 16-year-old girl will be referred to the district attorney's office. Police are unsure what led to the shooting.