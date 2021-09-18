67th and Keefe shooting: Milwaukee man dies of injuries

article

A Milwaukee man is dead after being shot on the city's north side early Saturday morning, Sept. 18.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was shot shortly before 1 a.m. He was taken to the hospital with what police initially described as serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said. The shooting appears to be accidental.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

