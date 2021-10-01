66th and Congress shooting, 2 boys injured: police
MILWAUKEE - Two teenaged boys were shot near 66th and Congress on Friday afternoon, Oct. 1.
Milwaukee police said the victims – ages 14 and 15 – had non-fatal injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m.
What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Advertisement