66th and Congress shooting, 2 boys injured: police

Two teenaged boys were shot near 66th and Congress on Friday afternoon, Oct. 1.

Milwaukee police said the victims – ages 14 and 15 – had non-fatal injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m.

What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

