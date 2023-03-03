Expand / Collapse search

64th and Villard shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday night, March 3.

It happened near 64th and Villard around 8:25 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 